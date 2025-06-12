ETV Bharat / bharat

উৰণৰ সময়তেই পুৰি ছাই হ’ল এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াৰ বিমান: দুই শতাধিক যাত্ৰীৰ মৃত্যু - AIR INDIA FLIGHT CRASH

আহমেদাবাদৰ পৰা লণ্ডন অভিমুখে উৰা মাৰিছিল বিমানখন ৷

Plane crashes in Meghaninagar near Ahmedabad airport
আহমেদাবাদত বিমান দুৰ্ঘটনা (ANI)
By PTI

Published : June 12, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST

Updated : June 12, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST

আহমেদাবাদ : এক ভয়াৱহ বিমান দুৰ্ঘটনা ৷ কঁপি উঠিছে সমগ্ৰ ভাৰতবৰ্ষ ৷ সংঘটিত হৈছে এক ভয়ংকৰ বিমান দুৰ্ঘটনা ৷ উৰণৰ কিছু সময়ৰ পিছতে দুৰ্ঘটনাগ্ৰস্ত হয় এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াৰ এখন বিমান ৷ এই বিমান দুৰ্ঘটনাটো সংঘটিত হৈছে আহমেদাবাদৰ মেঘানীনগৰ আই জি কমপ্লেক্সত ৷

শেহতীয়াকৈ লাভ কৰা তথ্য মতে, বিমানখনত যাত্ৰী আৰু ক্ৰুসহ প্ৰায় ২০০ ৰো অধিক লোক আছিল । দুৰ্ঘটনাত পতিত হোৱাৰ পিছতে বিমানখনত অগ্নিকাণ্ড সংঘটিত হয় আৰু নিমিষতে সমগ্ৰ অঞ্চলটো ক’লা ধোঁৱাৰে আৱৰি ধৰে ৷

লগতে এই দুৰ্ঘটনাৰ ফলত কাষৰ কেইবাটাও ঘৰৰ বিস্তৰ ক্ষতিসাধন হয় । বিমানখন আহমেদাবাদৰ পৰা লণ্ডন অভিমুখে উৰা মৰাৰ সময়তে এই শোকাৱহ দুৰ্ঘটনাটো সংঘটিত হয় ৷

আহমেদাবাদৰ পৰা লণ্ডনৰ গেটউইক অভিমুখে উৰা মাৰিবলৈ লোৱা এই দুৰ্ঘটনাগ্ৰস্ত বিমানখনৰ নম্বৰ হৈছে AI171 ৷ এই কথা এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াৰ কৰ্তৃপক্ষই এক্সৰ জৰিয়তে কৰা এটা পোষ্টত এই কথা সদৰী কৰিছে ৷ এক্সত উল্লেখ কৰা মতে,

‘‘বিমান নম্বৰ AI171, আহমেদাবাদ-লণ্ডনৰ গেটউইক অভিমুখি আছিল, আজি অৰ্থাৎ ১২ জুন ২০২৫ তাৰিখে এক দুৰ্ঘটনাত পতিতত হয় ৷ এই মুহূৰ্তত আমি সবিশেষ তথ্যৰ বাবে অনুসন্ধান কৰি আছো আৰু অধিক আপডেটসমূহ অতি সোনকালে http://airindia.com আৰু আমাৰ X হেণ্ডেলত (https://x.com/airindia) শ্বেয়াৰ কৰিম ।’’

সংবাদ সংস্থা ANI-এ উল্লেখ কৰা অনুসৰি, ‘‘এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়া B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, আহমেদাবাদৰ পৰা উৰণৰ সময়তে দুৰ্ঘটনাগ্ৰস্ত হৈছে (আহমেদাবাদৰ পৰা গেটইকলৈ) AI-171 বিমানখন । বিমানখনত ২৪২ জন লোক আছিল, ইয়াৰে ভিতৰত ২ জন পাইলট আৰু ১০ জন কেবিন ক্ৰুৰ মেম্বাৰ আছিল ।’’

শেহতীয়াকৈ লাভ কৰা তথ্য মতে, দুৰ্ঘটনাস্থলীত ইতিমধ্যে আৰম্ভ হৈছে উদ্ধাৰ অভিযান ৷ আহত যাত্ৰীক চিকিৎসাৰ ব্যৱস্থা কৰা হৈছে ৷

আহত যাত্ৰীসকলক চিকিৎসালয়লৈ লৈ যোৱাৰ বাবে এটা সেউজ কৰিড’ৰ স্থাপন কৰা হৈছে ।

ঘটনা সন্দৰ্ভত গুজৰাটৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ভূপেন্দ্ৰ পেটেলে টুইট কৰি কয় শোক প্ৰকাশ কৰে ৷ তেওঁ কয়, "আহমেদাবাদত এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াৰ যাত্ৰীবাহী বিমান দুৰ্ঘটনাত পতিত হোৱা ঘটনাটো অতি শোকৱহ ৷ মই বিষয়াসকলক তাৎক্ষণিকভাৱে উদ্ধাৰ আৰু সাহায্যৰ কাম কৰিবলৈ নিৰ্দেশ দিছো আৰু যুদ্ধংদেহীভাৱে আহত যাত্ৰীসকলৰ তাৎক্ষণিক চিকিৎসাৰ ব্যৱস্থা কৰিবলৈ নিৰ্দেশ দিছো । লগতে আহত যাত্ৰীসকলক চিকিৎসাৰ বাবে চিকিৎসালয়লৈ নিবলৈ এটা সেউজ কৰিড'ৰৰ ব্যৱস্থা কৰিবলৈ নিৰ্দেশ দিছো । অগ্ৰাধিকাৰ ভিত্তিত আহত লোকসকলক চিকিৎসালয়ত চিকিৎসাৰ সকলো ব্যৱস্থা কৰা হৈছে ৷ কেন্দ্ৰীয় গৃহমন্ত্ৰী অমিত শ্বাহে মোৰ সৈতে এই সন্দৰ্ভত কথা পাতিছে আৰু সম্পূৰ্ণ সহযোগিতাৰ আশ্বাস দিছে...৷"

এই ঘটনা সন্দৰ্ভত অসমৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ড৹ হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মায়ো লোক প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে ৷ লগতে এই বিমান দুৰ্ঘটনাক কেন্দ্ৰ কৰি তেওঁ এক্সৰ জৰিয়তে এটা পোষ্ট শ্বেয়াৰ কৰিছে ৷

ইফালে পশ্চিম বংগৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী মমতা বেনাৰ্জীয়েও এই বিমান দুৰ্ঘটনাক সন্দৰ্ভত শোক প্ৰকাশ কৰি এক্সৰ জৰিয়তে এটা পোষ্ট শ্বেয়াৰ কৰিছে ৷

