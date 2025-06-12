আহমেদাবাদ : এক ভয়াৱহ বিমান দুৰ্ঘটনা ৷ কঁপি উঠিছে সমগ্ৰ ভাৰতবৰ্ষ ৷ সংঘটিত হৈছে এক ভয়ংকৰ বিমান দুৰ্ঘটনা ৷ উৰণৰ কিছু সময়ৰ পিছতে দুৰ্ঘটনাগ্ৰস্ত হয় এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াৰ এখন বিমান ৷ এই বিমান দুৰ্ঘটনাটো সংঘটিত হৈছে আহমেদাবাদৰ মেঘানীনগৰ আই জি কমপ্লেক্সত ৷
শেহতীয়াকৈ লাভ কৰা তথ্য মতে, বিমানখনত যাত্ৰী আৰু ক্ৰুসহ প্ৰায় ২০০ ৰো অধিক লোক আছিল । দুৰ্ঘটনাত পতিত হোৱাৰ পিছতে বিমানখনত অগ্নিকাণ্ড সংঘটিত হয় আৰু নিমিষতে সমগ্ৰ অঞ্চলটো ক’লা ধোঁৱাৰে আৱৰি ধৰে ৷
VIDEO | Ahmedabad: Smoke seen emanating from airport premises. More details are awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2025
লগতে এই দুৰ্ঘটনাৰ ফলত কাষৰ কেইবাটাও ঘৰৰ বিস্তৰ ক্ষতিসাধন হয় । বিমানখন আহমেদাবাদৰ পৰা লণ্ডন অভিমুখে উৰা মৰাৰ সময়তে এই শোকাৱহ দুৰ্ঘটনাটো সংঘটিত হয় ৷
An Air India plane with 242 passengers onboard has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, confirms the State Police Control Room— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash. He also assured to provide Central government assistance. pic.twitter.com/59RJuBUCDj— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
আহমেদাবাদৰ পৰা লণ্ডনৰ গেটউইক অভিমুখে উৰা মাৰিবলৈ লোৱা এই দুৰ্ঘটনাগ্ৰস্ত বিমানখনৰ নম্বৰ হৈছে AI171 ৷ এই কথা এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াৰ কৰ্তৃপক্ষই এক্সৰ জৰিয়তে কৰা এটা পোষ্টত এই কথা সদৰী কৰিছে ৷ এক্সত উল্লেখ কৰা মতে,
Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on https://t.co/Fnw0ywg2Zt and on our X handle (https://t.co/Id1XFe9SfL).— Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025
‘‘বিমান নম্বৰ AI171, আহমেদাবাদ-লণ্ডনৰ গেটউইক অভিমুখি আছিল, আজি অৰ্থাৎ ১২ জুন ২০২৫ তাৰিখে এক দুৰ্ঘটনাত পতিতত হয় ৷ এই মুহূৰ্তত আমি সবিশেষ তথ্যৰ বাবে অনুসন্ধান কৰি আছো আৰু অধিক আপডেটসমূহ অতি সোনকালে http://airindia.com আৰু আমাৰ X হেণ্ডেলত (https://x.com/airindia) শ্বেয়াৰ কৰিম ।’’
#WATCH Rescue and relief operations are underway at the site of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
A green corridor to transport injured passengers for treatment and to hospitals is being established. pic.twitter.com/oUfpTc7VTB
সংবাদ সংস্থা ANI-এ উল্লেখ কৰা অনুসৰি, ‘‘এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়া B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, আহমেদাবাদৰ পৰা উৰণৰ সময়তে দুৰ্ঘটনাগ্ৰস্ত হৈছে (আহমেদাবাদৰ পৰা গেটইকলৈ) AI-171 বিমানখন । বিমানখনত ২৪২ জন লোক আছিল, ইয়াৰে ভিতৰত ২ জন পাইলট আৰু ১০ জন কেবিন ক্ৰুৰ মেম্বাৰ আছিল ।’’
#WATCH | Air India plane crashes in Ahmedabad; Thick smoke and dust emerge as an impact of the plane crash pic.twitter.com/JLPApIfPnU— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
শেহতীয়াকৈ লাভ কৰা তথ্য মতে, দুৰ্ঘটনাস্থলীত ইতিমধ্যে আৰম্ভ হৈছে উদ্ধাৰ অভিযান ৷ আহত যাত্ৰীক চিকিৎসাৰ ব্যৱস্থা কৰা হৈছে ৷
Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, who was in Vijayawada, rushed to Ahmedabad immediately upon receiving news of the flight crash. He is in constant contact with senior officials from DGCA, AAI, NDRF, and the Gujarat State administration to ensure swift, coordinated… https://t.co/hCclLdep8V— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
আহত যাত্ৰীসকলক চিকিৎসালয়লৈ লৈ যোৱাৰ বাবে এটা সেউজ কৰিড’ৰ স্থাপন কৰা হৈছে ।
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tweets, " i am deeply saddened by the incident of air india passenger plane crash in ahmedabad. i have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing.… pic.twitter.com/KrNnGWUEOZ— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
ঘটনা সন্দৰ্ভত গুজৰাটৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ভূপেন্দ্ৰ পেটেলে টুইট কৰি কয় শোক প্ৰকাশ কৰে ৷ তেওঁ কয়, "আহমেদাবাদত এয়াৰ ইণ্ডিয়াৰ যাত্ৰীবাহী বিমান দুৰ্ঘটনাত পতিত হোৱা ঘটনাটো অতি শোকৱহ ৷ মই বিষয়াসকলক তাৎক্ষণিকভাৱে উদ্ধাৰ আৰু সাহায্যৰ কাম কৰিবলৈ নিৰ্দেশ দিছো আৰু যুদ্ধংদেহীভাৱে আহত যাত্ৰীসকলৰ তাৎক্ষণিক চিকিৎসাৰ ব্যৱস্থা কৰিবলৈ নিৰ্দেশ দিছো । লগতে আহত যাত্ৰীসকলক চিকিৎসাৰ বাবে চিকিৎসালয়লৈ নিবলৈ এটা সেউজ কৰিড'ৰৰ ব্যৱস্থা কৰিবলৈ নিৰ্দেশ দিছো । অগ্ৰাধিকাৰ ভিত্তিত আহত লোকসকলক চিকিৎসালয়ত চিকিৎসাৰ সকলো ব্যৱস্থা কৰা হৈছে ৷ কেন্দ্ৰীয় গৃহমন্ত্ৰী অমিত শ্বাহে মোৰ সৈতে এই সন্দৰ্ভত কথা পাতিছে আৰু সম্পূৰ্ণ সহযোগিতাৰ আশ্বাস দিছে...৷"
এই ঘটনা সন্দৰ্ভত অসমৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ড৹ হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মায়ো লোক প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে ৷ লগতে এই বিমান দুৰ্ঘটনাক কেন্দ্ৰ কৰি তেওঁ এক্সৰ জৰিয়তে এটা পোষ্ট শ্বেয়াৰ কৰিছে ৷
Deeply concerned by reports of an Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 12, 2025
Praying for the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew members. 🙏
ইফালে পশ্চিম বংগৰ মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী মমতা বেনাৰ্জীয়েও এই বিমান দুৰ্ঘটনাক সন্দৰ্ভত শোক প্ৰকাশ কৰি এক্সৰ জৰিয়তে এটা পোষ্ট শ্বেয়াৰ কৰিছে ৷
Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today. It is a most sad news for all of us and I convey my condolences to victim families, even while we anxiously wait for survivors details and pray for survival of all.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 12, 2025
