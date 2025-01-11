লুধিয়ানা : পঞ্জাবত সংঘটিত হৈছে এক ৰহস্যজনক ঘটনা । লুধিয়ানা পশ্চিম জিলাৰ আম আদমি পাৰ্টীৰ বিধায়ক গুৰপ্ৰীত গোগীৰ যোৱা নিশা তেওঁৰ ঘৰত এক ৰহস্যজনক গুলীচালনাৰ ঘটনাত মৃত্যু হয় । এই ঘটনাক এক সন্দেহজনক হত্যাকাণ্ড হিচাপে লক্ষ্য কৰা হৈছে ।
সংবাদ মাধ্যমৰ বাতৰি অনুসৰি, গোগীৰ মূৰত গুলী লাগিছিল । গুলীবিদ্ধ হোৱাৰ পিছত তেওঁক চিকিৎসালয়লৈ লৈ যোৱা হয় । কিন্তু তাত চিকিৎসকে তেওঁক মৃত ঘোষণা কৰে ।
#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi found dead with bullet injuries.— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025
The incident happened around 12 am and he was dead when he was brought to DMC hospital. Investigation underway: DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja
(Visuals from outside DMC hospital) pic.twitter.com/oRxVqw17ti
#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja says, " gurpreet gogi was declared brought dead at the hospital, his body has been kept at the mortuary in dmc hospital. post-mortem will be conducted. as per the family members, he shot himself accidentally, he sustained bullet… https://t.co/sZEFYD9bdc pic.twitter.com/xqGPCMnlj1— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025
AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi shot dead in Ludhiana— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 10, 2025
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/jlx4I6HMRZ#AAP #GurpreetGogi #Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/HzArlDYZab
#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja says, " he (gurpreet gogi) was declared brought dead at the hospital...incident happened around 12 am...post mortem will be done to know the exact cause of death..." https://t.co/sZEFYD9bdc pic.twitter.com/53snOwUiyy— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025
বিতং খবৰৰ বাবে অপেক্ষা কৰক...