আপ বিধায়কৰ ৰহস্যজনকভাৱে গুলীবিদ্ধ হৈ মৃত্যু - AAP MLA GUNSHOT IN PUNJAB

আপৰ বিধায়ক গুৰপ্ৰীত গোগীৰ ৰহস্যজনক পৰিস্থিতিত বন্দুকৰ গুলীৰ আঘাতত মৃত্যু । তেওঁ লুধিয়ানা পশ্চিমৰ বিধায়ক ।

AAP MLA gunshot in Punjab
পঞ্জাবৰ আপ বিধায়কৰ ৰহস্যজনকভাৱে গুলীবিদ্ধ হৈ মৃত্যু (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Assamese Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 6:40 AM IST

লুধিয়ানা : পঞ্জাবত সংঘটিত হৈছে এক ৰহস্যজনক ঘটনা । লুধিয়ানা পশ্চিম জিলাৰ আম আদমি পাৰ্টীৰ বিধায়ক গুৰপ্ৰীত গোগীৰ যোৱা নিশা তেওঁৰ ঘৰত এক ৰহস্যজনক গুলীচালনাৰ ঘটনাত মৃত্যু হয় । এই ঘটনাক এক সন্দেহজনক হত্যাকাণ্ড হিচাপে লক্ষ্য কৰা হৈছে ।

সংবাদ মাধ্যমৰ বাতৰি অনুসৰি, গোগীৰ মূৰত গুলী লাগিছিল । গুলীবিদ্ধ হোৱাৰ পিছত তেওঁক চিকিৎসালয়লৈ লৈ যোৱা হয় । কিন্তু তাত চিকিৎসকে তেওঁক মৃত ঘোষণা কৰে ।

বিতং খবৰৰ বাবে অপেক্ষা কৰক...

বিতং খবৰৰ বাবে অপেক্ষা কৰক...

